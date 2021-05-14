1 hospitalized after two-vehicle collision near Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle collision.

The crash took place at the intersection of Dogwood Avenue and 36th Street, about eight miles southwest of Rock Valley, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

They said that Joslyn Fousert, 24, of Yellowhead, Canada, was driving a pickup east on 360th Street and slowed down to turn left, when Travis Bloemendall, 43, of Rock Valley, hit Fousert’s vehicle from behind.

Fousert was taken to the Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley. Bloemendaal had minor injuries and declined medical attention.

Fousert’s vehicle had about $20,000 in damage, and Bloemendaal’s pickup had an estimated $15,000 in damage.

Authorities cited Bloemendaal for following too close.