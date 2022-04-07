TERRIL, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was hospitalized Wednesday, after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor west of Terril, Iowa.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office stated the crash was reported at 11:22 a.m. at the intersection of 240th Street and 290th Avenue.

Officials said Heath Dodge, 47, of Terril, was driving a tractor pulling a feed trailer east on 240th Street and started to turn left onto 290th Avenue. Kirk Ferchert, 56, of Howard, Ohio, was driving a pickup-truck east behind the tractor and was trying to pass when the two vehicles collided.

Mechele Ferchert, a passenger in the pickup had to be freed from the vehicle by mechanical means. She was taken to Holy Family Hospital in Estherville with non-incapacitating injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Both Dodge and Kirk Ferchert were treated at the scene.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident further.

Milford Police Department, Terril and Spirit Lake Ambulance, Terril Fire Department, and Milford Rescue/Extrication assisted the sheriff’s office.