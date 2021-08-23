1 hospitalized after three-vehicle crash near Dickens, Iowa

DICKENS, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was hospitalized Friday after a three-vehicle collision near Dickens, Iowa.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 18 and N14 Friday around 5:30 p.m., according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that April Striz, 55, of Ruthven was driving south on N14 and failed to stop at a stop sign, when a car going west on Highway 18 driven by Regina Reynolds, 63, of Lost Island, hit Striz’s vehicle on the front driver’s side. As Reynolds’ vehicle was coming to a stop, it then hit a pickup going east on the highway and driven by Mark Wildeman, 61, of Emmetsburg.

Rescuers on scene extricated Striz from her vehicle, and she was taken to the Spencer Hospital for injuries.

Striz and Reynolds’ vehicles were both considered total losses. Wildeman’s pickup suffered an estimated $4,000 of damage.

The Dicken’s Fire Department, Spencer Ambulance Services, and Ruthven Fire Department assisted the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.