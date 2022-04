SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One man is in the hospital after an overnight shooting at a Sioux City bar.

Sioux City police received a report of a shooting at Uncle Dave’s Bars at 1427 W. #rd Street Monday around 12:17 a.m, according to a release.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the front steps. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward.