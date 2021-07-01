1 hospitalized after 2 semis collide near Remsen, Iowa

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – One man was hospitalized after two semis collided about four miles east of Remsen Wednesday morning.

Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they were notified of a crash near the intersection of Hwy 3 and County Road L22 at 8:30 a.m.

Authorities said Bruce Hindt, 47 of Waseca, Minnesota, driving a 2020 Mack semi north on L22 when Christian Sylvester, 23, of Webb, Iowa, who was driving a 2002 Peterbilt semi west on Highway 3, hit the 2020 Mack semi.

Hindt was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

The Iowa State Patrol, Remsen Fire and Ambulance, and Stockton Towing assisted the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.