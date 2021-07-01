1 hospitalized after 2 semis collide near Remsen, Iowa

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – One man was hospitalized after two semis collided about four miles east of Remsen Wednesday morning.

Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they were notified of a crash near the intersection of Hwy 3 and County Road L22 at 8:30 a.m.

Authorities said Bruce Hindt, 47 of Waseca, Minnesota, driving a 2020 Mack semi north on L22 when Christian Sylvester, 23, of Webb, Iowa, who was driving a 2002 Peterbilt semi west on Highway 3, hit the 2020 Mack semi.

Hindt was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

The Iowa State Patrol, Remsen Fire and Ambulance, and Stockton Towing assisted the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories