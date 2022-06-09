MERRILL, Iowa (KCAU) – An ATV crash on Wednesday in rural Plymouth County sent one person to the hospital.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they received a report around 7:36 p.m. of an ATV crash on 220th Street near Noble Avenue about nine miles east of Merrill.

Authorities said Craig Pippet, 42, of Le Mars, was driving the ATV east in the ditch when he lost control and rolled the ATV.

Pippet had life-threatening injuries and was flown to MercyOne hospital in Sioux City.

The sheriff’s office said that they are continuing an investigation.