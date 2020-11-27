One dead, several injured in motor home crash near Remsen

REMSEN, Iowa (KCAU) – One person has died and several others injured after a motor home rolled just north of Remsen.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, the accident took place near the intersection of l-12 and Quest Avenue near Remsen Thursday around 9:30 p.m.

They said an 1998 motor home was heading north on L-12 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll several times.

The crash killed a 23-year-old man. Several individuals were taken to Floyd Valley hospital and one was airlifted to MercyOne Siouxland.

The sheriff’s office, Le Mars Police, Iowas State Patrol and the Plymouth County Medical Examiner are continuing to investigate the crash.

In total, nine different agencies responded to the accident.