WEST POINT, Neb. (KCAU) — One driver was killed following a three-vehicle collision near Beemer, Nebraska.

According to a release, Cuming County Dispatch received a call around 11 p.m. on July 29 of a three-vehicle incident with injuries just west of Beemer on Highway 275.

A car that was traveling east reportedly crossed the center line and collided head-on with a pickup truck that was heading west.

The release stated a third pickup heading east struck the eastbound car after the first collision. The driver of the eastbound car died at the scene.

The driver of the westbound pickup was taken to a hospital in West Point and then flown to Omaha with critical injuries.

The driver of the third pickup was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The incident is under further investigation.

Cuming County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Nebraska State Patrol, Beemer Fire and Rescue, and Wisner Fire and Rescue.