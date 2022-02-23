SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One person has died after authorities responded to a crash Wednesday morning.

According to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 9 a.m. on Wednesday about a rollover crash on Highway 20 between Exits 3 and 4A.

Investigations indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway entering the southeast ditch before rolling over.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

A follow up investigation is ongoing and the name of the driver will not be released until the family is notified.