MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — One person is dead after a fatal crash in Harrison County, Iowa.

The crash happened about two miles southeast of Missouri Valley near the intersection of 335th Street and Merrick Place Sunday around 2:50 a.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol.

The report states that Quinten Vogel, 21, of Missouri Valley, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze south on 335th Street and failed to negotiate the curve. The car left the road and then hit two trees.

Authorities state a passenger in the vehicle, Faith Straska, 21, of Missouri Valley, died as a result of the crash. Vogel was injured. Both were wearing a seatbelt.

Missouri Valley Police, Fire, and Ambulance, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol.