SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police said one person is dead and another in critical condition after a stabbing and shooting in Sioux City early Monday morning.

Sioux City Police Department said in a release that officers received a report of a stabbing and possible burglary around 4:19 a.m. at a residence in the 400 block of 26th Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a male resident with multiple stab wounds. Police then checked the house and found the other man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said. The man with gunshot wounds was declared dead due to the injuries. Sgt. Thomas Gill with the police told KCAU 9 that the stabbing victim is in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at (712)279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at (712)258-8477.