HOLSTEIN, Iowa (KCAU) – One person is dead after authorities said a car pulled in front of a semi at Holstein, Iowa.

The crash took place at the west junction of Highway 59 and Highway 20 Wednesday at 12:06 p.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol (ISP) crash report.

Officials said a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu was stopped on Highway 59 at the intersection and then failed to yield when trying to turn onto Highway 20. A semi going west on Highway 20 then hit the Malibu.

The driver of the Malibu died as a result of the crash. There is no word on the condition of the semi driver.

The ISP is continuing to investigate the incident.