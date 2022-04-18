SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Sac County.

According to a press release, Jan Gentry, 54, of Shawnee, Kansas was heading southbound on Highway 39 Monday morning when she lost control of her vehicle due to slush that was developing on the roadway due to blowing snow. The vehicle struck a northbound vehicle driven by Clay Roberts, 19, of Dunlap after crossing the median line.

Gentry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robert was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol. Sac County Sheriff’s Office, Odebolt Fire & Rescue, Sac County EMS and Sac County Medical Examiners all responded to the scene.