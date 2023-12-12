CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Carroll man died after a crash involving two semi trucks Monday afternoon.

According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a Peterbilt semi driven by Douglas Hook, 65, of Carroll, Iowa was traveling west on Highway 141 crossing the intersection with Highway 59 around 4:43 p.m., about seven miles south of Denison.

Another semi, a Freightliner, was going north on Highway 59 when it struck the Peterbilt semi in the northbound lanes of Highway 59.

Hook’s semi entered a northwest ditch of the intersection while the other semi stopped west of the intersection on V Avenue.

Authorities say Hook was not wearing a seat belt. He died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.