WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in rural Wayne County.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting at a residence north of Wisner around 7:15 p.m.

Authorities arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and died, the release stated.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office asked for the Nebraska State Patrol to lead the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.