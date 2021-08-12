1 dead after semi, motorcycle crash in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One person has died after a crash between a semi and motorcycle on Lewis Boulevard in Sioux City Thursday.

Rescuers were called to the 2400 block of Lewis Boulevard for the crash Wednesday around 11:10 a.m., according to a release from the Sioux City Police Department Sioux City Fire Rescue arrived first and determined the collision to be a fatality.

The police said that they believe the semi was going south on Lewis Boulevard and stopped at Northbrook Drive in an attempt to make a left turn. The motorcycle was driving behind the semi and was unable to stop, hitting the rear end of the semi trailer.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Iowa DOT Commercial Vehicle Enforcement assisted at the scene.