1 dead after semi crash near Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – One person has died and another was injured in a two-vehicle collision near Yankton.

The crash happened Monday around 10:46 a.m. on Highway 50 near the intersection with 433rd Avenue, about seven miles west of Yankton, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Officials said a minivan, driven by a 68-year-old man, failed to stop at a stop sign on 443rd Avenue when a semi hauling gravel on Highway 50 collided with the car.

The 68-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said the man was not wearing a seatbelt. The semi driver, a 79-year-old man, suffered serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening. He was wearing a seat belt and was taken to a hospital in Yankton.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.