LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has died after police say he hit multiple vehicles at an intersection in Hinton while driving a stolen vehicle.

On Saturday at around 1:36 p.m., officials responded to an accident call at the intersection of Highway 75 and C-80 in Hinton, according to a release from Plymouth County.

The release said that witnesses told officials that a Gold Nissan Sentra was driving at a high speed through Hinton when it side-swiped a blue SUV that was stopped at a red light.

The Sentra then side-swiped a red Chevy Malibu and continued northbound, hitting a grey GMC Yukon and then a GMC Sierra, the release said.

The Sentra then came to a rest in the middle of the intersection.

The Sentra was reportedly stolen out of Sioux City prior to the accident, according to the release.

The male driver of the Sentra was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The man remains unidentified and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said that they are working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the individual.

The passenger of the Yukon was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The four child passengers who were also in the Yukon were treated at the scene, officials said.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hinton Police Department, Hinton Fire Department, Merrill Fire Department, Plymouth County Conservation, Iowa DOT, and Iowa State Patrol.