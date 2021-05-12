1 dead after motorcycle crashes into Sioux City mobile home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and a mobile home Tuesday night.

Authorities received a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries at 3290 North Martha Street at 10:33 p.m., according to the Sioux City Police Department.

Officer found a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 28-year-old man was driving east at the Tallview Trailer Court and then hi a mobile home on the side of the road waiting to be placed in a lot.

After the collision, a fire started, burning the motorcycle and part of the mobile home. Sioux City Fire Rescue extinguished the fire.

The man was taken to a hospital, but died due to injuries from the collision. His name is not being released at this time.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident.

