LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — 1 person lost their life after a single-vehicle crash in Plymouth County on Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:10 a.m., the driver was traveling north on K64, when they were said to have lost control of the vehicle and entered the east ditch. The vehicle rolled several times before it came to a rest on a fence line.

The crash caused K64 to be closed for 5 hours and re-opened at 11:45 a.m. that day.

The release specified that the name of the driver is not being released until the family has been notified. The crash is still under investigation.

The sheriff’s office was helped by Le Mars fire rescue, Oyen’s Fire, Iowa State Patrol, Plymouth County secondary roads, Iowa DOT road maintenance, and Stockton Towing.