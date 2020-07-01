UPDATE: Sioux City Police identify person killed in two-vehicle crash on Business 75

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE July 1, 12:07 p.m.: The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) has released the identity of the person who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Business 75 Tuesday morning.

Officials said that Daqown Sams, 29, of Palms, Calif., died from his injuries that he sustained after the vehicle that he was driving collided with a semi in the 4500 block of Business 75 North on June 30.

SCPD wishes to express their sympathies to his family for their loss.

The police department said the contributing circumstances to this crash are still under investigation.

PREVIOUS June 30 9:28 a.m. One person has died after a Tuesday morning crash.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the 4500 block of Business 75 North involving a semi and a car Tuesday around 6:15 a.m.

Officer arrived to the scene and found the car’s driver had died.

The release states that the car was going south in the northbound lane and collided head-on with the semi. The semi driver, who only suffered minor injuries, tried to render aid to the other driver immediately.

Investigators have not determined why the passenger car was in the wrong lane and also have not determined other contributing factors.

Names are not being currently released.

The investigation into this accident is on-going.

