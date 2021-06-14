Man found dead on Plymouth County highway after two 911 calls

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was found dead early Monday morning after Plymouth County officials received a report of a man lying on Highway 75.

Around 3:08 a.m., the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a driver stating they hit something in the roadway.

The location was around 29000 block of Highway 75. Another 911 caller advised a person was lying in the roadway.

Plymouth County Deputies and Hinton Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene and found a dead man. He was taken to the Floyd Valley Hospital.

Names are not being released at this moment. The incident is still being investigated.

The Hinton Fire and Ambulance, LeMars Police Department, and Iowa Department of Transportation helped assist at the scene.