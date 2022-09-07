WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead after a crash on Highway 20.

On Tuesday at approximately 4:15 p.m. officials responded to a call for a crash at the intersection of Lee Avenue and Highway 20 between Moville and Correctionville.

According to officials, their investigation shows that a vehicle turned onto Highway 20 from Lee Avenue and was struck by a vehicle heading westbound on the highway.

Two people were in the vehicle making the turn, both had to be extracted from the vehicle. The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office said that the passenger was taken to a local hospital by helicopter with serious injuries and the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The occupants of the westbound vehicle sustained minor injuries and transported themselves to the hospital.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office stated that this incident is still under investigation and no further details are going to be released at this time.