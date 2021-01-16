South Dakota Officials: 1 dead, 2 injured in Friday crash near Elk Point

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Officials said one person has died and two others were injured in a crash on Friday night near Elk Point.

According to a press release, a pickup truck was driving south on Interstate-29 when the driver lost control due to ice on the road. The pickup crossed the median, went into the northbound lanes, and collided with another vehicle head-on.

The man driving the pickup was a 57-year-old, and he was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. A woman who was a passenger of the pickup had serious injuries that were not life-threatening. She was taken to a Vermillion hospital.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was a 49-year-old man, and he was taken to Sioux City with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said all three of the people involved were not wearing seatbelts.

The northbound section of I-29 was closed for three hours, and traffic was rerouted through the Jefferson port of Entry.

Officials with South Dakota’s Highway Patrol are investigating this crash, and the names of the victims have not been released yet.