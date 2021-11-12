1 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision near Sioux Rapids

SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — One person is dead and another two were injured in a head-on collision in Buena Vista County Friday morning.

The crash happened south of 510th Street on Highway 71, about seven miles south of Sioux Rapids, Friday just before 9 a.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

They said Juan Alday Pena, 33, of Storm Lake was driving a pickup north on the Highway and crossed the center line. A southbound SUV driven by Terry Stevens, 46, of Spencer, was unable to avoid the pickup and the vehicles collided head-on.

Pena died on the scene, while his passenger, Ninfa Cabral Bautista, 41, of Storm Lake, and Stevens were taken to a hospital.