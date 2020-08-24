1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Lyon County

DOON, Iowa (KCAU) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision Sunday near Doon, Iowa.

The crash occured at the intersection of Highway 75 and county road A-52, about three miles east of Doon, Sunday around 11:40 a.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Authorities said a pickup was driving east on A-52 and hit the driver-side of a Jeep going north on Highway 75.

The driver of the Jeep, a 35-year-old from Sioux Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 20-year-old driver of the pickup and a 3-year-old were both taken to a hospital in Rock Rapids.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol are continuing to investigate the crash.

