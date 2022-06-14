CYLINDER, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa State Patrol (ISP) reported a traffic fatality from a crash Sunday night.

According to a crash report on the ISP website, Brian Freeman, 45, of Garner, was driving west on Highway 18, east of Cylinder around 10:07 p.m. Sunday night. During a curve in the road, the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a second vehicle almost head-on as it was traveling east.

Landon Schiek, 26, of Algona, was driving the vehicle heading east, and he was killed in the crash, officials said. The report indicated Schiek was wearing a seatbelt during the collision.

Freeman was injured in the crash and taken to Mercy Hospital in Mason City. Schiek’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner.

Officials are still investigating this fatal incident.