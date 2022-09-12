HUDSON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in South Dakota say one person is dead and another was severely injured after a weekend crash west of Hudson.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said it happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday, September 10. A 2008 Harley-Davidson FLST was heading west when it took a left turn. The driver failed to take the curve and went into the ditch, authorities said. Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the bike.

The male driver, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The female passenger, 59, was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials said neither of them was wearing a helmet

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.