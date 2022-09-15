PIERSON, Iowa (KCAU) — One person is dead and another injured after a Wednesday night crash near Pierson, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Around 8:39 p.m., a westbound 2008 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Shane Beeson, 40, of Pierson, with a flatbed trailer was in the eastbound lane of 650th Street, preparing to back into a driveway at a residence about three miles northeast of Pierson, the crash report states.

At that time, Marilyn Ebert, 69, of Washta, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet HHR SUV east, swerved off the road, and hit the front of the pickup, according to the report. The SUV then went into the south ditch and over the driveway before rolling.

The report stated a passenger, Jerad Ebert, 48, of Washta, died as a result of the crash. Marilyn Ebert was injured and flown to a local hospital. The report added that Marilyn Ebert was wearing a seatbelt while Jerad Ebert wasn’t.