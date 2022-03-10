CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) – A woman is dead, and a man is injured following a Wednesday evening crash in Cedar County, Nebraska.

Officials stated in a release around 7:06 p.m., a 911 call reported a crash at Highway 81 and Highway 84. The location of the crash was about 9 miles west of Hartington.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office indicated Elizabeth Soisouvanh, 21, of Arkansas, was driving west on Highway 84 and didn’t stop at an intersection’s stop sign. Loren Beitelspacher, 52, of Aberdeen, South Dakota, was driving south on Highway 81 and collided with Soisouvanh.

It was determined that Soisouvanh died at the scene. Beitelspacher was taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for his injuries.

The sheriff said they are investigating, and they received help from Crofton Fire and EMS, Nebraska Department of Roads, and Cedar Knox Public Power.