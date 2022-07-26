SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Northwest Iowa has its first case of monkeypox.

Siouxland District Health Deputy Director Tyler Brock confirmed to KCAU 9 Monday night that the case is in Woodbury County.

Iowa has a total of seven confirmed cases of the virus as of July 20, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The CDC shows Nebraska with five cases and South Dakota with a single case.

UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s in Sioux City put out a statement regarding the case in Woodbury County. They said that the risk of getting the virus is low, but that everyone should be aware of the symptoms and how it spreads.

We are aware of a suspected case of monkeypox in our region. While the risk of getting infected with monkeypox is low, everyone should be aware of its symptoms and how it spreads. Monkeypox is spread through prolonged direct contact with a symptomatic individual. Symptoms of monkeypox may include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters. The rash usually develops after other symptoms and may appear on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body such as the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus. If you have a rash that looks like monkeypox, we encourage you to contact your primary care provider.

On Saturday, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global emergency. The CDC said it was “supportive” of WHO’s emergency declaration.

Monkeypox is generally spread through direct close contact, including intimate contact with an infection classically presenting pimple-like lesions.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include the following: