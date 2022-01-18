SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) have new details on the early morning shooting.

According to the release, officers arrested Lacoyata L. Fourkiller, 25, of Sioux City in connection to the shooting that occurred on the 1500 block of McDonald Street.

Fourkiller was charged with simple assault and possession of a dangerous weapon after she was stopped by officers a short time later with a handgun under her car seat.

Police are still searching for the four men that were also involved in the incident.