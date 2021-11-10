1 airlifted after collision between truck and train near Lester

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was airlifted to a hospital after a collision between a truck and a train about 2 miles south of Lester, Iowa.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a release they responded to a collision of a truck and train east of Dove Avenue on 170th Street Monday at 8:16 a.m.

Authorities said Ladell Kellenberger, 60, of Lester, was driving a truck east and hit a BNSF train.

Kellenberger was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital for serious injuries. There were no injuries reported of train personnel.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Lester Rescue and Fire, Alvord Rescue and Fire, Trackside towing and Mogler farms assisted the sheriff’s office.