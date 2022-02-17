BERESFORD, S.D. (KCAU) — Northbound Interstate 29 near Beresford has re-opened following a crash that caused chemicals to spill.

According to the Union County Emergency Management, traffic is being re-routed to opposing lanes around the incident.

PREVIOUS – Northbound Interstate 29 near Beresford has closed following a 2-vehicle crash.

According to an alert from South Dakota 511, northbound I-29 closed due to a ‘hazardous materials incident,’ reducing lanes to one.

photo courtesy of South Dakota 511

South Dakota Highway Patrol said they are investigating the crash involving a semi-truck that caused a chemical to spill, and will have more information available at a later time.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.