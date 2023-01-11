SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Carbon dioxide, also known as CO 2 , is necessary for a variety of businesses, but an ongoing shortage has impacted local businesses.

There are several factors behind the CO 2 shortage. One source for the gas is ammonia plants which shut down during the pandemic.

Jaylen LaRose is the General Manager of Iron Horse Bar and Casino. He said he has noticed the CO 2 shortage in September 2022.

“We used to order about four CO 2 tanks per order. We order once a week and then slowly, it went down to where we could only order two and now, we can only order one. One will barely get us through three days,” he said.

LaRose said the shortage is still ongoing and he has had to adapt to the challenges.

“We actually had to resort to buying the cooler to buy bottles of pop rather than the fountain drinks. So the shortage is still happening,” he said.

Dave Winslow owns Jackson Street Brewing. He said he’s working hard to make sure no CO 2 goes to waste during this difficult time.

“We even use some of our pressurized tanks to hold some of the CO 2 from the fermentation, so we started to recycle excess CO 2 as part of a management strategy,” he said.