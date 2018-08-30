"Pop-Up" event draws hundreds to Riverside Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Talk about a perfect night to be at the park, Wednesday night would be it and that's exactly where hundreds of folks spent the evening.

Riverside Park hosting its 2nd back to school "pop-up" park event.

Organizers say events like this one are important for the community because they get people out into different spaces that they might otherwise never experience.

Folks from police and fire department's joined in and after a free dinner provided by Smithfield Foods kids were more than ready to burn of some energy.

"Anytime we can have free events in Sioux City and let kids come out here and run around as you can see, it's always a win. It's really important for us as Parks and Recreation. This is sort of the epitome of what we do is what you hear behind us, kids laughing and having a good time," said John Byrnes, a recreation coordinator with the city.

One estimate had as many as 500 people taking part in tonight's activities.