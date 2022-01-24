SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland hospital hopes an on-site child care center will help with recruiting and retaining employees.

UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s was awarded a grant of nearly one million dollars from the governor’s Future-Ready Iowa Initiative. The funds will be used to build a child care center on the hospital’s campus which will provide care for more than 50 kids five years old or younger.

Kari Winklepleck is the president of the UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s Foundation. She said the center came at an important time.

“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to bring this to UnityPoint and provide a service that we know is in such high demand not only in the Siouxland community, but right here with our employees,” Winklepleck said.

Construction on the center will start in the coming months and the project is expected to be complete by fall of this year.