Here’s a look at our local high school volleyball highlights and scores from September 19th, 2023:

IOWA

Sioux City North 3, Sioux City West 0

Sioux City East 3, Le Mars 0

Emmetsburg 3, Alta-Aurelia 0

Bishop Heelan 3, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0

Gehlen Catholic 3, West Sioux 0

Akron-Westfield 3, Trinity Christian 2

River Valley 3, West Monona 2

Council Bluffs Lincoln 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Westwood 3, Lawton-Bronson 0

St. Albert 3, Denison-Schleswig 0

NEBRASKA

O’Neill 3, Creighton 0

Ponca 3, Bancroft Rosalie 0

Norfolk Catholic 2, Wayne 0

Stanton 2, Pender 0

Stanton 2, Wisner-Pilger 0

SOUTH DAKOTA

Dakota Valley 3, West Central 0

Tea Area 3, Vermillion 0