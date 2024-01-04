SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local high school basketball highlights and scores from January 4th, 2024:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Iowa
Sioux City East 81, Fort Dodge 41
George-Little Rock 49, Harris-Lake Park 28
Coon Rapids-Bayard 46, IKM-Manning 17
Le Mars 9, MOC-Floyd Valley 44
Remsen St. Mary’s 63, Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley 55
Trinity Christian 36, West Sioux 30
Emmetsburg 41, Okoboji 33
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 40, Unity Christian 35
Sioux City West 75, Western Christian 35
West Monona 77, Tekamah-Herman 61
Nebraska
Wynot 48, Tri-County 21
BOYS BASKETBALL
Iowa
Sioux City East 85, Fort Dodge 34
G-T/R-A 69, North Iowa 55
Trinity Christian 63, West Sioux 59
Wakefield (NE) 48, Woodbury Central 37
IKM-Manning 61, Coon Rapids-Bayard 59
Remsen St. Mary’s 38, Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley 37 (OT)
Emmetsburg 63, Okoboji 44
MOC-Floyd Valley 67, Le Mars 50
Nebraska
Wynot 52, Tri-County 34
Highlights courtesy of MetroSports TV