SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local high school basketball highlights and scores from January 4th, 2024:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Iowa

Sioux City East 81, Fort Dodge 41

George-Little Rock 49, Harris-Lake Park 28

Coon Rapids-Bayard 46, IKM-Manning 17

Le Mars 9, MOC-Floyd Valley 44

Remsen St. Mary’s 63, Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley 55

Trinity Christian 36, West Sioux 30

Emmetsburg 41, Okoboji 33

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 40, Unity Christian 35

Sioux City West 75, Western Christian 35

West Monona 77, Tekamah-Herman 61

Nebraska

Wynot 48, Tri-County 21

BOYS BASKETBALL

Iowa

Sioux City East 85, Fort Dodge 34

G-T/R-A 69, North Iowa 55

Trinity Christian 63, West Sioux 59

Wakefield (NE) 48, Woodbury Central 37

IKM-Manning 61, Coon Rapids-Bayard 59

Remsen St. Mary’s 38, Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley 37 (OT)

Emmetsburg 63, Okoboji 44

MOC-Floyd Valley 67, Le Mars 50

Nebraska

Wynot 52, Tri-County 34

Highlights courtesy of MetroSports TV