SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local high school basketball highlights and scores from November 20th, 2023:
Kingsley-Pierson, Gehlen Catholic
Western Christian, Emmetsburg
West Monona, MMCRU
Sioux Central, Manson-NW Webster
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here’s a look at our local high school basketball highlights and scores from November 20th, 2023:
Kingsley-Pierson, Gehlen Catholic
Western Christian, Emmetsburg
West Monona, MMCRU
Sioux Central, Manson-NW Webster
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now