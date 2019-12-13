Local fightfighters donate to local charities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Local 7 Union got into the giving spirit Friday.

Firefighters presented checks to the Gospel Misson, the Food Bank of Siouxland, and the Safe Home Program. Each organization received $1,000 during the ceremony.

“To have the firefighters of all folks to step up and say, ‘We want to help,’ and they do it consistently,” said Linda Scheid with the Food Bank of Siouxland. “They are partners with us each and every year. We couldn’t be more grateful.”

Paul Mahaffie with the Gospel Mission also expressed their joy from the support.

“Truly it’s a wonderful community we live in, because they support all of that. And without the support of people like this, we could never do what we are doing,” Mahaffies said.

The union has been giving back to local charities for nearly 20 years.