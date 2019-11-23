Local Christmas trees in high demand this year

HAWARDEN, Iowa – Christmas is a magical time of year, but Christmas tree farming requires a lot more than just holiday cheer.

T & S Christmas Tree Farmer, Susan Muth says, “Well I’m not quite ready for tomorrow yet.”

T & S Christmas Tree farm in Hawarden, IA is currently rushing to get ready for opening day.

Muth says, “There’s just a lot of things to prepare.”

And Muth says they’re preparing for quite the crowd this year.

“It’s a lot of people, it’s like field of dreams coming up the driveway. It‘s hard to keep up,” says Muth.

Part of the reason for the potential crowds is because T & S is one of the few places around town you can still get a locally grown tree.

“Unfortunately all the smaller tree farms are closing because they’re ready to retire. That’s where we would be if our kids hadn’t taken over,” says Muth.

According to Muth, younger generations are less likely to go into the business.

“It’s very labor-intensive and it’s not an income you can live on all year round. It’s a bit of a challenge,” says Muth.

Along with fewer tree farms to choose from, Thanksgiving and Christmas are almost a week closer together this year, giving you less time to buy.

“We expect it’s going to be more than just moderately busy because it’s later,” says Muth.

So if you’re looking for something specific this Christmas, you won’t want to wait.

Muth says, “The last couple years they’ve sold them all.”