Local businesses worry about viaduct project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Construction on the Gordon Drive viaduct project is still at least five years away, but Siouxland business owners already have some concerns.

Meagan Lafferty is the store manager at CT’s Custom Sportswear, She says construction on the viaduct would create a challenge for customers.

“It would impact our business because those of the people on the other side of town are going to have a much harder way getting over here to us,” Lafferty said. “That will be the biggest thing because we do a lot of schools that are on the other side of town, so those people are going to have to figure out how to get over here.”

Zach Wyatt is the store manager at T-Mobile. He says consruction on the viaduct would decrease foot traffic and they would have to find creative ways to reach potential customers.

“Possibly through social media and word of mouth and also small things like wearing our merchandise out in town,” Wyatt said.

Dakin Schultz is the transportation planner for the Department of Transportation. He says he knows businesses are worried about what the viaduct project could do to them.

“Most people don’t want to lose their business to a highway project,” Schultz said. “They also want to minimize the traffic impacts, so we do hear a lot of that. and there’s a lot of questions of when this is going to happen, how long it’s going to take to construct.”

Schultz says public input as well as the impact on area traffic are factors the DOT is considering while evaluating the viaduct.