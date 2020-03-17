Local businesses hit hard by COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The economic effects of COVID-19 are evident across the Sioux City area.

The Tyson Events Center and Orpheum are working to reschedule all events through the end of March. The Promenade 14 Cinema has implemented guidelines from the CDC while keeping their doors open.

The Hard Rock Hotel announced it will temporarily close starting Tuesday, with the Anthem postponing all concerts until April 15.

Even local gyms have made the difficult decision to close for the time being. Travis O’Connor, owner of Thrive Fitness in North Sioux City says it was a very difficult decision to make.

“We just opened this facility in November. I’m more worried for some of our employees,” O’Connor said.

To keep some cash coming in, O’Connor is letting customers rent out equipment to meet their fitness needs.

Local restaurants have also been hit especially hard.

“In the last seven days, our business has lost over $18,000 in canceled catering jobs,” Dave Ferris, owner of Sneaky’s Chicken said.

Ferris said the restaurant has switched to Styrofoam plates and cups–as well as plastic silverware. They’ve also started switching out everything in their buffet every 30 minutes to keep customers safe.

“We run our own funds, and they’re not that deep. It doesn’t take much to eliminate someone like us from the marketplace,” Ferris said.

Sioux City City Council member Julie Schoenherr owns Soho American Kitchen and Bar, and said the sports bar might start delivering to make ends meet.

“I want to stay open as long as I can, unless we’re really mandated to close, for my employees. I worry most about my staff, I really do,” Schoenherr said.

On the other hand, some businesses are experiencing a slight boost.

Greenville Pharmacy says the influx of customers stocking up on toiletries, over the counter meds and other necessities means business isn’t hurting.

At Men’s Wearhouse, business is usual for now, but things could change with the upcoming prom season postponed or potentially canceled.

“We are aware that a lot of schools are closing, postponing, canceling proms, we’re happy to accommodate whatever needs to be done there,” Assistant Formal Wear Manager Christian Krogh said.

Hometown businesses aren’t the only ones affected by COVID-19. Starbucks, McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A are just a few of the national chains that are now making changes to their dining room operations.

