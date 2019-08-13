Local business owners speak out against proposed noise ordinance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In recent years, local leaders have been working to turn Sioux City’s downtown area into an up and coming entertainment district.

But in some cases that means more late-night music, leaving City Council to decide how best to control the volume.

Marty’s Tap Owner, Mac Dolan says, “One or a couple of people complained about one event and now everything is changing.”

At least that’s what business owners were lead to believe headed into today’s council session.

Buffalo Alice owner, Heather Poncelet says, “What is the intent? Is there a resolution that can be achieved in another way before we change a code or change an ordinance that will affect so many of us so negatively?”

Council was expected to make the 2nd of 3 readings on a new ordinance that would have changed the city’s noise ordinance, limiting loud noise after 11 pm.

After listening to concerns from Dolan, Poncelet and others council members agreed to table the issue, leaving the current 1:30 am curfew in place.

Council Member, Ronda Capron says, “I talked to the police department, they haven’t had any calls down there for noise so just leave it the way it is. If this was going on every night of the week it would be another issue to deal with.”

Just one person at the meeting spoke in favor of an ordinance change.

Bar owners like Dolan, are hoping Monday’s discussion is the last on the subject.

Dolan says, “It would impact us greatly financially. Through the one or two events we do through the summer it helps us as a bar to get through the summer because summer is slower than the rest of the year.”

Council members left today’s meeting with no immediate plans to change Sioux City’s noise ordinance.