Local blood and platelet supply stable despite American Red Cross plea

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Despite a nationwide plea and word of a platelet shortage from the American Red Cross, officials at LifeServe Blood Center, the local non-for-profit Sioux City-based blood center, say the local bloody supply is steady and stable.

LifeServe Blood Center is the only provider of blood and blood products to hospitals across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. The hospitals in across these states do not receive any blood products collected by the American Red Cross.

Due to the generous blood donors who give blood through LifeServe Blood Center, there is no risk of a local blood shortage.

“Our job is to ensure local hospitals have the right blood product for the right patient at the right time. The community blood supply is a delicate balance driven by the generosity of our local volunteer blood donors. We are consistently working to recruit enough donors to avoid blood shortages. We are an extension of our community’s healthcare system and work hard to make sure patients have access to blood products when they need them,” Danielle West, PR and Marketing Manager for LifeServe Blood Center said.

Every year, more than a million people are diagnosed with cancer, and hundreds of thousands of them require donated blood to help them fight off diseases. Many of the patients need multiple blood transfusions, most often needing platelets, which is a specific component of your blood.

Once the blood is donated, platelets have a very short life span of only five days, so the need for platelet donors is constant and urgent.

For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, you can call 800-287-4903 or visit the LifeServe Blood Center website.