SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For a little more than a year, the Sioux City Rotary Club has had a story walk in Spalding Park along Gordon Drive for families to get some reading in while they walk.

On Wednesday, they held a ribbon cutting for the newest story “To Catch a Frog” by local author, entrepreneur, and one of KCAU 9’s 2020 Remarkable Woman, Chris Ferry.

Ferry based the book around her grandchildren and their adventures out in nature.

“Well, all the books are going to be based on nature so just some of the fun things you can do outside with your children and I guess learn about frogs huh,” Ferry said.

The story walk is managed by Rotary volunteers and the books in the walk have typically been switched out every 6 weeks.