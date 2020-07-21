Lincoln mayor mandates masks in public to slow virus spread

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska’s biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic’s impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — People in Lincoln will be required to wear masks in public buildings starting Monday to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird says the new rules will require residents older than 5 years old to wear face coverings in public, unless they can be kept at least six feet apart at all times.

The rule doesn’t apply to people who are outdoors, exercising, eating or drinking at a restaurant or bar, giving a speech or seeking federal, state or county services.

It also doesn’t include people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask.

The rule runs through Aug. 31