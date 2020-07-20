Lincoln man sentenced for child pornography

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison Friday.

Aaron Lee Fischer, 27, was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison for production of child pornography.

In May 2019, a middle school counselor informed the Lincoln Police Department that a 13-year-old student had told a school aide about a meeting with an “older boy” at a Lincoln park. The student said he was driven back to the older boy’s apartment where the sexual encounter occurred.

The victim’s mother was contacted and the child’s phone was searched. A video of the incident was found on the victim’s phone.

Fischer also communicated with the child via various social media platforms. Those conversations resulted in a meeting with the victim. A search of Fischer’s phone revealed 14 more videos of child pornography with another minor.

Besides time in prison, Fischer was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to the victim, will begin 10 years of supervised release after serving his sentence, and will be required to register as a sex offender.