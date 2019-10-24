Lights On Afterschool program raises awareness for after school activites

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Beyond the Bell, Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, and Girls Inc. are partnering to bring awareness to afterschool programs and how they can positively impact on your children and family.

In America, 11.3 million children are alone and unsupervised after school. Afterschool programs keep kids safe, help working families and inspire learning. They provide opportunities to help young people develop into successful adults.

Lights On Afterschool was launched in 2000. Today, more than 8,000 Lights On Afterschool rallies are held annually, attracting nearly one million people.

In Siouxland, Girls Inc., Beyond the Bell, and the YMCA are partnering to celebrate the accomplishments and the impacts after school programs have in the tri-state region.

MacKenzie Daniels with the Y Club and Jenna Andrews with Beyond the Bell stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to tell us how Siouxlanders can get involved.